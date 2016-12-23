Clean Energy Line withdraws Iowa filing for power line project

wind turbines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Clean Line Energy Partners is withdrawing its Iowa application to build a power transmission line across part of the state as it awaits resolution of an Illinois court challenge.

Officials for Houston-based Clean Line said Thursday their decision was informed by the timing of the Illinois case and a schedule set by the Iowa Utilities Board. Clean Line wants to build a 500-mile line from northwest Iowa across into Illinois, delivering 3,500 megawatts of power to Illinois and states farther east. Illinois regulators approved the project in 2014, but a state appellate court reversed that decision in August and the Illinois Supreme Court has agreed to review the case.

Clean Line said it will decide on renewing its Iowa filing after the Illinois high court rules.

Proposed route for the Rock Island Clean Line
Proposed route for the Rock Island Clean Line

