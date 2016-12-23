Davenport group aims to make Christmas memories one photo at a time

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)- Standing in front of a white, snowy backdrop, Ruby Vaughn and her two sons James and Carson smile proudly while photographer Kristin Schatteman snaps away.

“It was good we got these pictures done,” Vaughn said with a smile.

For the family, these photos are more than just Christmas card material.

“At the time when he (Carson) was born, we couldn’t afford the newborn pictures,” said grandmother-in-law, Tammy Johannsen. “This is actually his first real pictures other than our cell phones.”

“It’s really good they’re doing this for people who can’t afford it,” Vaughn added standing next to her. “Especially this time of year.”

It all started with a Facebook post from organizer John Smith, who heads up the group Community First.

“I’d say the comment feed had over 500 comments once we said we had an interest in doing this,” Smith said. “We just wanted to throw it out there to see if folks would jump on it and it was an overwhelming response.”

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, over 200 people came in to have their photos taken, all with smiles on their faces.

Santa was even there to greet children, along with free hot cocoa.

“Some of these people never had the opportunity to have a family photo,” Smith said. “It almost brings you to tears thinking about something like that. Here they are having the opportunity to do that today just by everybody coming together.”

“It means a whole lot more than presents,” said Vaughn. “I’m going to have these pictures forever.”

Community First will also be giving haircuts to people in need next month. For more info and more on the group, click here.