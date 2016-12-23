DCI releases name of Bettendorf officer involved in shooting at Home Depot

BETTENDORF, Iowa (kwqc) – As the Division of Criminal Investigation continues to look into an officer-involved shooting in Bettendorf this week, the name of the officer has been released.

Lieutenant Kent Keeshan is the officer involved in the shooting that took place at the Home Depot store off Middle Rd. on Tues. Dec. 19, 2016.

Police were called to the store to respond to a disturbance around 11:30 p.m. They found a man inside, armed with what was believed to be a handgun.

The man is a former Home Depot employee identified as 19-year old Joshua Price of Bettendorf. He was shot and taken to the hospital with what were believed to be non life-threatening injuries. The DCI investigation found that the gun he was holding turned out to be an air-soft gun. It looks similar to a gun, but shoots pellets.

Lt. Keeshan is a 22-year veteran of the Bettendorf Police Department. He remains on paid administrative leave.