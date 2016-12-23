Henry County Police warn residents about new phone scam

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) – Police say that they were notified about a new phone scam that has been plaguing some Henry County residents. They say they were made aware of this scam on Friday morning.

In the scam, victims receive a call from someone claiming to be calling on behalf of Dish Network. The scammers use phone technology to make the victim’s caller ID list Dish Network as the caller.

After the victim answers the call, the scammer says that the victim’s Dish Network receiver needs either updated or replaced. They ask the victim to turn on the TV and follow their prompts so that the scammer can acquire the identifying numbers from the victim’s Dish Network receiver.

The scammers are don’t actually upgrade or change anything, but after they are done “upgrading” a victim’s devices, they then attempt to charge the victim and collect payment for their services.

Police are asking the public to be aware of this scam and say that if receive one of these calls, do not give out any personal information over the phone.