Iowa inventory of hogs and pigs reaches new record

Associated Press Published:
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the number of hogs and pigs on Iowa farms has reached a new record high.

As of Dec. 1 Iowa had 22.4 million hogs and pigs, the largest inventory ever reported. That is up 1 percent from the previous quarter and 7 percent higher than the same date a year ago.

Iowa is the nation’s leading hog producer by far. North Carolina had 9.3 million head, Minnesota was at 8.3 million and Illinois had 5.1 million as of Dec. 1.

The national inventory was 71.5 million, 4 percent higher than a year ago.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s