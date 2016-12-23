local-boarding-kennels-provide-pets-with-a-comfortable-place-to-go-during-holidays

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Many will be going out-of-town for the holidays this weekend, and some won’t be able to their pets with them.

Tarilee Leathers-Werling, the owner of Bed, Bath & Biscuit, says that can cause stress for those animals, which is why it’s important they have somewhere comfortable to go.

She says they have more than 30 dogs in their kennels, and also take in cats. Leathers-Werling says that’s normal this time of the year.

“The holidays, Thanksgiving through New Years is about the busiest ever,” she said.

Leathers-Werling says it’s their job to make sure these pooches are comfortable with pet owners leaving town for the holidays.

“They bring their food, we take them potty, play with them, make sure they’re comfortable and healthy until their pet parents come back,”

Manager Trisha Cleminn says it’s important you’re not leaving your pet unattended — even if it’s just for a few hours.

“Some need medication, need care for their age, just leave them at home, you don’t know if they’re getting depressed, if they’re getting you know eating properly, drinking properly, you don’t want them getting dehydrated especially out here in this time of weather and time of year,” Cleminn said.

If you’re nervous about dropping your pet off the two say you can be sure there’s plenty of treats and love to go around.

“Something that just feels like home even though they’re not at home,” Cleminn said.

They recommend bringing your pet’s own food and a toy to make their time away from home less stressful.

They also want people to remember, if you do plan on traveling with your pet, to make sure they’re not out in the cold for too long and that they’re getting plenty of food and water. They say this time of the year pets are more susceptible to dehydration.