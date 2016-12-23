Police arrest suspect after pursuit and standoff in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) – Police were able to take a wanted man into custody Thursday after the man first fled from officers and hid in a residence.

On Thursday, police were attempting to use a traffic stop to serve an arrest warrant for Waylon Koehler for aggravated domestic assault in Clinton County and for failure to appear for a probation violation in Scott County. At approximately 1:15 pm, a deputy from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and a Camanche Police Officer attempted to conduct the traffic stop at the Casey’s General Store in Camanche. However, Koehler backed into a Camanche PD squad vehicle and fled.

Officers pursued the vehicle, but the Koehler was able to exit the vehicle and enter a residence at 4102 9th Street in Camanche. Officers then established a perimeter and shut down the street to traffic. The High risk Entry and Apprehension Team (HEAT) was dispatched to the location.

Officers began negotiating by telephone with Koehler. At approximately 2:35 pm, HEAT members made entry into the house and took Koehler into custody. He was transported to the Clinton County Jail.

Assisting at the scene were: Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Camanche and Clinton Police Departments, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Camanche FD Ambulance, Clinton County Communications and Clinton County Emergency Management.