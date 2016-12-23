Police investigate serious accident in Whiteside County

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) – Illinois State Police are investigating a two-vehicle accident that left one person with serious injuries.

ISP was called to an intersection on US-30, just west of County Line Road at approximately 11:17 am on Friday. They found that a red Honda CRV and a gray Chevrolet truck had collided.

The Honda, driven by 74-year-old Denise G. Griffin of Davenport, Iowa, had been travelling eastbound on US-30 and pulled over onto the right shoulder. The truck, driven by 31-year-old John E. Schamberger of Amboy, Illinois, had been traveling eastbound on US-30 behind the Honda.

The Honda attempted to make a U-turn and was struck by the truck.

Griffin had to be transported to CGH hospital by ambulance with incapacitating injuries.