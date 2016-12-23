‘Star Wars’ Actress Carrie Fisher Suffers Heart Attack on a Plane, Sources Say

ANDREW BLANKSTEIN Published: Updated:
Carrie Fisher arrives at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, Dec. 14, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC NEWS/KWQC) – “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher suffered a heart attack on a plane Friday, two law enforcement sources told NBC News.

Fisher, world-famous for playing Princess Leia in the blockbuster franchise, was rushed to a local hospital after suffering full cardiac arrest. Her condition, sources said, was “not good.”

Fisher had recently wrapped filming for “Star Wars: Episode VIII,” the second of three new films in the massively popular sci-fi saga.

She had recently been in the headlines after she published her eighth book, a collection titled “The Princess Diarist,” in which she revealed her affair with co-star Harrison Ford.

 

