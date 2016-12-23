The Latest: Italy says Berlin attack suspect killed

MILAN (AP) – The Latest on the investigation into the deadly truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

Germany’s top prosecutor says investigators are trying to determine whether the suspect in the deadly truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market had help from a network of supporters in planning the attack and then fleeing to Italy.

Anis Amri, a 24-year-old Tunisian, was shot dead early Friday by police conducting a routine stop in Milan after he opened fire on them.

Chief Federal Prosecutor Peter Frank says his office is working with Italian authorities to reconstruct the route Amri took to get there from Berlin.

He says authorities in Milan were able to identify Amri with help from fingerprints provided by German authorities.

12:40 p.m.

A Milan anti-terrorism official says the suspect in the truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market arrived at Milan’s train station early Friday and investigators are trying to figure out where he came from.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk publicly about the investigation, says Anis Amri made his way to the piazza outside the Sesto San Giovanni train station in a suburb of Milan, which is 7.5 kilometers (4.7 miles) away from the main train station.

The official says two police officers were suspicious because it was 3 a.m. and the station was closed. When they asked for ID he fired at them, injuring one of the officers. The other killed Amri with a single shot to the chest.

Officials are still trying to determine how he arrived at the piazza. Some buses run at that hour, but no trains, trams or metros.

The official says investigators are working to determine what contacts, if any, Amri had in Milan. There is no evidence that he ever passed through Milan during his previous stay in Italy, where he spent more than three years in prison.

11:15 a.m.

Italy’s interior minister says a man killed in an early-hours shootout in Milan is “without a shadow of doubt” the Berlin Christmas market attacker.

Marco Minniti said after the shootout all the necessary checks were conducted and that “the person killed, without a shadow of a doubt, is Anis Amri, the suspect of the terrorist attack.”

Minniti said German authorities were immediately informed.

He said the two police officers who were on patrol and stopped Amri “have done an extraordinary service to the community.”

___

11:05 a.m.

A man killed in a shootout with police in Milan early Friday is the main suspect the truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

Italy’s Interior Ministry called a press conference for Friday morning.

The shootout with suspect Anis Amri took place at 3 a.m. in Milan’s Sesto San Giovanni neighborhood during a routine police check, ANSA said.

He pulled a gun from his backpack after being asked to show his identity papers and was killed in the ensuing shootout, ANSA reported.

A police officer was injured.

ANSA said various sources in Milan and Rome confirmed that the dead man was Amri, who German authorities believe drove the truck that plowed into the Christmas market Monday. Citing Milan anti-terrorism police, ANSA said authorities positively identified Amri from his physical appearance and fingerprints.