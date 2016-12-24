Appleton Airport: No injuries after Vikings plane slides off runway

Sarah Gray, Rhonda Roberts and Nolan Blair, WBAY Published:
Players, coaches and staff from the Minnesota Vikings are taken off a plane in small groups at Appleton International Airport on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Appleton, Wis. The NFL football team' plane slid off a runway and became stuck in the grass, leaving players waiting for hours to get off the aircraft. A team spokesman says there were no injuries after the landing shortly after 5 p.m. The Vikings will play the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. (Danny Damiani/The Post-Crescent via AP)
Players, coaches and staff from the Minnesota Vikings are taken off a plane in small groups at Appleton International Airport on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Appleton, Wis. The NFL football team' plane slid off a runway and became stuck in the grass, leaving players waiting for hours to get off the aircraft. A team spokesman says there were no injuries after the landing shortly after 5 p.m. The Vikings will play the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. (Danny Damiani/The Post-Crescent via AP)

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Appleton International Airport says a Delta flight carrying the Minnesota Vikings slid when a rear wheel left the runway on the way to the arrival gate Friday evening.

The team, in town to play the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, had to wait on the plane for several hours before they could begin the process of disembarking.

Vikings player Chad Greenway Tweeted a video with the caption, “How’s your day going?”

It happened at 5:15 p.m. Snow had been falling throughout the evening.

Airport staff Tweeted that flight #8867 landed safely. No injuries were reported.

Two aerial platform fire trucks were needed to get the 150 passengers off the plane. The Fox Crossing Fire Department and New London Fire Department worked together to deplane the players and staff.

“We didn’t have equipment large enough for that aircraft here, so we had to call a platform truck to deplane the passengers,” said Abe Weber of Appleton International Airport

The team could only disembark in small groups, which made it a lengthy process. The entire team was off the plane by 11:30 p.m.

The Vikings play the Packers Saturday at noon. Away teams stay in Appleton.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s