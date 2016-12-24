Congressman wants FDA to take action against “fake milk”

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – Got milk? Vermont’s sole congressman says if it’s from soybeans, almond or rice, it should not be labeled as milk.

Democratic Rep. Peter Welch, Republican Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson and 23 other members of Congress have signed a letter asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to investigate and take action against manufacturers of what they say is “fake milk.”

They want the FDA to require plant-based products to adopt a more appropriate name, other than milk, which they say is misleading.

The FDA says it received the Dec. 16 letter and plans to respond directly to lawmakers.

The Soyfoods Association says it has asked the FDA to recognize the one-word name “soymilk” but that the FDA has not made a decision on the petition.