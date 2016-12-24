Dakota Access to halt Iowa land restoration until spring

Associated Press Published:
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The company building an oil pipeline across four Midwestern states says it is halting land restoration work in Iowa until spring.

In a letter to the Iowa Utilities Board on Monday Dakota Access says it had hoped to be finished with land restoration over the completed pipeline in Iowa by Dec. 31 but a regulatory delay this spring and “several incidents of trespassers interfering with construction work” prevented it from finishing land restoration which is 80 percent done in Iowa.

The company says it plans now to complete the remaining restoration work next spring. The board Wednesday ordered interested parties to comment on the plan by Jan. 6.

The $3.8 billion pipeline is stalled while the developer and the Army clash in federal court over permission for the pipeline to cross under the Missouri River in North Dakota.

