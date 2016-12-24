Ebola vaccine’s success will lead to award for Iowa company

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Ebola Virus
FILE - In this undated colorized transmission electron micrograph file image made available by the CDC shows an Ebola virus virion. (Frederick Murphy/CDC via AP, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A vaccine that an Iowa company helped develop is expected to stop one of the world’s deadliest viruses.

The Des Moines Register reports that a study published Thursday shows the vaccine is 100 percent effective in protecting people against Ebola, an infectious virus that has killed thousands and traumatized millions.

Ames-based NewLink Genetics helped test and refine an Ebola vaccine that was invented by Canadian scientists. A study in the British medical journal The Lancet says the shots protect people who might have come in contact with an infected person.

Thomas Monath, NewLink’s chief scientific officer for infectious diseases, says the vaccine’s success should mean the world will never see another widespread Ebola epidemic.

Besides royalties, the company could share in a reward offered by the U.S. government.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s