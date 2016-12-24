Giving ‘Grave Pillows’ to remember family members

Alexis, Il (KWQC) Continuing a family tradition that hits close to home. For Matt Ralston, he’s doing what he can to remember his loved ones who have passed away, for the holiday season. He places what he likes to call ‘Grave Pillows’ made of evergreen branches, on the headstones of family members graves.

“It’s just continuing a tradition that dad and I kind of started right after the Christmas mom passed away.” Ralston said.

But after losing his father, Richard in 2015, it’s Ralston took the reigns to the yearly tradition, every year, rain or shine.

“Dad liked to do it and it’s just, right now it just feels like, it feels right to do it,” he added.

Ralston says the yearly tradition gives him a chance to connect with those who came before him.

“It’s kind of neat to put the story behind the person, even if the person has been gone for you know, close to 100 years, they’re still family.” Ralston said.

But it’s the love for his dad, that keeps the Christmas tradition alive.

“I love him, best role model a son could have, that’s about it you know.”