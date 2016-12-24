Making beer in Bethlehem’s only microbrewery

(CNN) – Something is brewing in the little town of Bethlehem. Not of milk and honey, but barley and hops.

A carpenter by trade, Rafat Houary found a higher calling–brew master. The woodworker’s tools were repurposed.

“Chocolate, roasted, coriander, aromatic malt, so this gives you the flavor, the character of the beer and also the color,” said Houary, the Brewer of Wise Men Choice Beer.

Houary’s friends were skeptical when he said he wanted to change the beer landscape in the West Bank with his ales. “They started laughing, what you are doing. They usually drink lager, the cheap lager beer what we have.”

His friends quickly acquired the taste, and Wise Men Choice Brewery was created.

Some curious neighbors wondered how this carpenter turns water into beer. “They think I’m adding the alcohol, that I have a bottle of alcohol and I’m adding it to… this is funny.”

More of a laboratory than brewery, the basement of this Palestinian’ Christian’s house is always concocting different flavors into six unique beers.

A one-man operation, he learned to brew in the United States and online, mostly self-taught. Every beer is crafted by hand, limiting him to less than a thousand bottles a month.

With Christmas almost upon us, Bethlehem pilgrims can try his special brew, deep winter ale.

All of Houary’s ingredients are imported, except one, which we find in his garden. The sage, Houary tells me, also gives Bethlehem IPA its amber color.

For Houary it’s simple: he brews what he wants to drink.”So use whatever you like but let the customer like your beer,” Houary laughed.

Ultimately, he plans to grow his brewery so he can leave his job as a carpenter to attend to his flock of beer drinkers.