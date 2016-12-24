Police investigate early evening accident in Whiteside County

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) – Police are investigating a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Friday in Whiteside County.

At approximately 4:41 pm, police were dispatched to an accident at an intersection along IL-40, just south of Buena Vista Drive. Police learned at the scene that a red For Escape and a black Chevrolet Impala had collided.

59-year-old Ned R. Vail of Kansas City, Missouri had been driving the Escape northbound on IL-40. 46-year-old Julie A Klockenga Stinson of Rock Falls, Illinois had been southbound on IL-40.

The Escape entered the southbound lane on travel, striking the Impala head on. Both drivers were transported to CGH hospital by ambulance.

There is currently no word on either of the drivers’ conditions. Vail was issued a citation for improper lane usage.