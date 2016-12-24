Scott County: remember to vote on Dec. 27th

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Here’s a friendly reminder that the 2016 election season isn’t over for some residents in Scott County.

A special election is being held on Dec. 27th to fill the Iowa State Senate 45th District seat after the passing of Joe Seng. Because of the proximity of Seng’s death to the November 8 elections, there was not enough time to add the vacant seat to the ballot.

Read more on why the vote is on the 27th: Low voter turnout expected for Iowa state senate race

The candidates running for election include Democrat Jim Lykam, Republican Mike Gonzales, and Libertarian Severin B. Gilbert.

All of the candidates expressed their frustration with the date of the election but are working as best they can to get out the word and encourage people to get out the vote.

Any absentee ballot must be post-marked by December 24th for it to count.

The 45th district includes Buffalo and parts of western and southern Davenport. Follow this link to see if Seng was your legislator or visit this map to see if your home address falls in the 45th district.