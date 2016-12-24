Secret Santas invade Camanche spreading Christmas cheer

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) — Four community members in Camanche spent their Saturday dressed up as Santa Claus delivering presents to 240 residents.

This is a tradition in Camanche. These Santas hand deliver gifts to community members who may be spending the holiday alone in hopes of showing them someone cares.

Norma Nissen received a gift this year and said she was shocked to see Santa Claus at her doorstep. “I thought I was too old for santa to come visit me,” said Nissen.

The names of these Santas has to remain a secret. They don’t want recognition, instead they just want to spread the holiday cheer.

“A lot of people don’t have anybody, I mean relatives that come to see them because they’ve got a lot of little kids. They stay home and people come to see them and so I think it’s nice,” said Nissen.

Each Santa Claus was greeted at the door with a smile and often a hug. “I think it’s important to know that there’s always support there and what better person to get that from other then Santa Claus,” said Secret Santa.

Donna Shockey also receives a gift every year and said she get’s excited when she hears a knock on her door. “I think it’s nice that they do that, they do it every year on the spot,” said Shockey.

The four Secret Santas started delivering gifts around 9 am and went until 12 pm. The extra gifts will be donated to residents at a nearby nursing home.

This Christmas Eve tradition will continue in Camanche.