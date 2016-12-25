DeWitt Police save Christmas for little girl whose presents were stolen

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) – The DeWitt Police Department went the extra mile to make sure one little girl got to have a merry Christmas.

On December 23, Tiffany Lagrone of DeWitt discovered that someone had broken into a storage space where she was keeping some Christmas gifts for her daughter, Molly. The thieves stole Molly’s Christmas presents, some toys she already had, and other items the family was storing. Lagrone was heartbroken that she wouldn’t be able to give Molly the gifts she was so excited about.

Of course, Lagrone filed a police report, but she thought that the presents were long gone. What she didn’t know was that Officer Jacob Costas, the officer Lagrone had filed the report with, had a plan.

After investigating the burglary, Costas approached other officers in the DeWitt Police Department, asking for donations. Several officers ended up pitching in to buy Molly all new Christmas presents, and they delivered them on Christmas Eve.

Lagrone said she never expected this sort of response, and she’s overwhelmed by the gesture. “They brought an immeasurable smile to Molly’s face and we are eternally grateful to them for bringing our faith in humanity back,” Lagrone told KWQC. Lagrone added that the officers were so generous that she has decided to pay if forward and donate some of the gifts to other needy kids.

Looks like Molly got to have a very merry Christmas after all thanks to Officer Costas and the rest of the Dewitt police force!

