BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) – Everyone is okay after a house fire in Burlington. Two people were at home at the time of the fire.

The Burlington Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Franklin St. for a report of flames coming from the basement. They arrived just before 9 a.m. to find all occupants safe and outside the home.

Fire crews entered the basement and extinguished the fire. The other levels of the home were checked for any extension of the fire, but none were found. The fire was contained to a single room in the basement.

The cause was determined to be accidental due to the failure of the chimney clean out door in the basement. Embers from an active fire in the living room fireplace were determined to have flowed out of the ash collection box in the basement onto combustibles.

The fire caused an estimated $2000 in damage.