Local family serves 5th annual holiday meal

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) – For the Brown family, Christmas traditions took a turn five years ago.

After Sonya Brown passed away due to cancer, her family wanted to do something in her honor. Since she loved cooking big meals, a Christmas dinner seemed like the right fit.

Vicki Brown, Sonya’s sister-in-law, says the idea came from a message from God.

“We were in Church and my husband was praying and the Lord told him that we are supposed to start serving a meal on Christmas Day,” she says.

Thus, a new Christmas tradition began, with the family waking up in the wee hours of the morning to begin cooking the meal, with the food all made from donated items.

Brown says she and her family couldn’t put on a dinner like this without help.

“We just cant do it on our own,” she recognizes. “But, God takes care of everybody.”

Many volunteers give up their Christmas Day to take part in the spirit of the holiday.

“When you get away from the neon and the commercialism, you realize that it’s all about helping each other and reaching out to less fortunate is really what it’s all about,” says Shawn Maddox, who has been volunteering for the past three years.

Maddox hopes the example of giving back is passed down to his own children.

“”It’s all about is instilling in the children that it’s better to serve people than to wonder what you’re getting under the tree,” he explains.

Carolynn Bjurstrom, Sonya’s mother-in-law, says the children have to wait until after the meal to open their presents on Christmas Day, but that they don’t seem to mind too much.

“They’re all a part of it, they’re all here they’re all working, they’re all serving. So in some ways, it’s really enhanced Christmas for the entire family,” Bjurstrom says.

While this year marks five annual meals, the Browns say the tradition will only continue to grow.

“Fifteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty, I see it,” Bjurstrom hopes. “I see it a long way off. But it will always be there.”