Singer George Michael Dead at 53

(NBC NEWS) Pop legend George Michael has died, his publicist said Sunday.

The singer was 53.

Michael’s career began with the duo Wham in the 1980s, churning out hits like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” and “Last Christmas” and continued into the 90s after he launched his debut chart-topping solo album “Faith” in 1987.

His publicist said he died at his home in Oxfordshire, according to a statement from Michael’s publicist.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” it read.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

Michael was originally born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, on June 25, 1963, in London, to a Greek immigrant father and a British mother.