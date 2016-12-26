JCPenney expects increase of in-store returns this year

DAVENPORT, Ia. (KWQC)- The holidays are a time for gift giving and receiving, but some gifts may not be exactly what you asked for. According to the National Retail Federation, 10 percent of all merchandise winds up back in store. Employees at JCPenney in Davenport said the day after Christmas is equally as busy as the days leading up to the holiday. Assistant Manager, Jenni Harksen, said it’s something they anticipate and plan for each year.

“We have a lot of people on staff today, all hands on deck we have a lot of our support people in catching up on all of the returns from before, re-ticketing so things can go out on the floor and we can resell them as soon as they come back.”

The store said they see an increase in returns and exchanges each year, but this year anticipate even more. Due to a rise in popularity of online sales, officials said they will see more in-store returns than last year.

“Our online sales business was much bigger than it was last year, so yes we will have a lot of people coming in,” Harksen said. “It gives them an opportunity to get into the store and see what we have to offer here too.”

JCPenney opened at 6 a.m. Monday morning and will stay open until 10 p.m. to accommodate the influx of customers making returns and exchanges. Items purchased at JCPenney are eligible for exchange or refund at the item’s lowest selling price within the last 45 days issued in the form of a merchandise return voucher.