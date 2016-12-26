Suspicious death in Bellevue under investigation

BELLEVUE, Iowa (KWQC) – The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the suspicious death of a 59-year-old man on Christmas Day.

According to DCI, the Bellevue Police Department was called to the 600 block of South Riverview Street for a suspicious death. When officers arrived they found James M. Remakel, 59, dead in the home.

Bellevue Police believed the death to be suspicious and called in the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to assist with the investigation. Agents are currently conducting interviews, and searching the home.

Remakel was transported to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for an autopsy. The investigative team includes the Bellevue Police Department, Bellevue Police Department Reserve Officers, Jackson County Attorney’s Office, Iowa DPS’s Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Criminalistics Laboratory and the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.