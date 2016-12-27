Black bean and smoked pork soup

3 lbs cooked smoked pork                                                              

2 – 16oz can of black beans

2 cups diced carrots                                                                          

2 cups diced celery

1 T chicken base                                                                                    

1 medium onion diced

1 T garlic salt                                                                                         

1 T cumin powder                    

½ gallon water

Salt an Pepper to taste                                                                      

 

In a large pot place smoked pork with the water and chicken base. Boil for about 1 ½ hours till falling apart tender. Then add black beans and cumin and garlic salt – you may need to add more water if it has boiled away during this next process.  Cook for 1 hour or till beans have started to fall apart. Add celery, carrots, and onions. Cook till vegetables are tender – again you may need to add water. Serve

