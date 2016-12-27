Black bean and smoked pork soup

3 lbs cooked smoked pork

2 – 16oz can of black beans

2 cups diced carrots

2 cups diced celery

1 T chicken base

1 medium onion diced

1 T garlic salt

1 T cumin powder

½ gallon water

Salt an Pepper to taste

In a large pot place smoked pork with the water and chicken base. Boil for about 1 ½ hours till falling apart tender. Then add black beans and cumin and garlic salt – you may need to add more water if it has boiled away during this next process. Cook for 1 hour or till beans have started to fall apart. Add celery, carrots, and onions. Cook till vegetables are tender – again you may need to add water. Serve