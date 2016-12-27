Bob Fox cherishes final days as Mississippi Valley Fair general manager

DAVENPORT, Ia. (KWQC)- When Bob Fox first moved to Davenport over 20 years ago, he never thought he would stay as long as he has. Fox has served as the General Manager for the Mississippi Valley Fair for 21 years and will retire December 31.

“I’ll miss the real fair, the action, being torn from one end to another just pulling back and forth,” said Fox.

Starting January 1, Sean Loter will take over as the new General Manager. Loter has worked on the fairgrounds since he was 13-years-old and said it’s an opportunity he is honored to have.

“I knew when Bob was going to retire, it was a perfect opportunity to step up and continue to make this a great fair and take it to the next level,” said Loter.

As the new general manager, Loter said he hopes to implement a few changes to the fairgrounds. Once he assumes the new role, Loter said he plans to repaint several buildings and schedule more events throughout the year.

“Making everything fresh where everybody can come and enjoy the fair,” Loter said. “Bob has done a terrific job, I have big shoes to fill but I know it’s time for a change.”

The Mississippi Valley Fair will run from August 1-6. Fox said the grandstand lineup will be announced in the near future.