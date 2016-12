Davenport, IA (KWQC) – Davenport Police have captured a suspect in this afternoon’s robbery at Boost Mobile.

Police were called to the store (114 Myrtle Street) just after three this afternoon.

According to witnesses the suspect Roy Lee Roberson displayed an air soft gun and demanded money.

After threatening victims — he was given a large amount of cash and fled the store. Police caught him 4 blocks from the store.

Roberson is charged with 2nd degree robbery.