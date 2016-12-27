Buffalo Bills fire head coach Rex Ryan

By Evan Anstey, News 4 Digital Producer Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2015 file photo, Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan walks off the field at the end of an NFL training session in Chandler's Cross, England. Ryan is preparing to face his former team for the first time since being fired by the New York Jets, and linebacker IK Enemkpali will serve as one of Buffalo's captains on Thursday, Nov. 12. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB-Media General) – The Buffalo Bills announced on Tuesday morning that head coach Rex Ryan and assistant head coach Rob Ryan had been relieved of their duties.

The announcement about the Ryans comes after the Bills’ 34-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Eve. The loss brought the Bills to a 7-8 record, with one game against the New York Jets remaining in the season.

The Bills will play the Jets, who Rex Ryan formerly coached, on Sunday.

Anthony Lynn was named interim head coach of the Bills.

