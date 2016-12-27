Cream of chicken with wild rice soup
2 lbs of Chicken Tenders – raw
½ gallon water
2 T chicken base
2 Cups diced carrots
2 cups diced celery
1 meduim onion diced
1 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup margarine- melted
½ cup flour
¼ cup cooking sherry
2 cups peas
4 cups cooked wild rice
In a large stock pot place chicken tenders and water with chicken base. Bring to a boil. After the vegetables are tender. Strain the soup saving the stock. Place the stock back into the pot. Thicken with the margarine and flour mixed together to make a roux. Dice the chicken up and add the chicken and vegetables back into the thickened mixture. Then add the cream and sherry. Simmer for 5 minutes then add peas and wild rice. Salt and Pepper to taste.