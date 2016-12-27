Cream of chicken with wild rice soup

2 lbs of Chicken Tenders – raw                                                   

½ gallon water

2 T chicken base                                                                                   

2 Cups diced carrots

2 cups diced celery                                                                             

1 meduim onion diced

1 cup heavy cream                                                                               

1/2 cup margarine- melted

½ cup flour                                                                                             

¼ cup cooking sherry

2 cups peas                                                                                             

4 cups cooked wild rice

 

In a large stock pot place chicken tenders and water with chicken base. Bring to a boil. After the vegetables are tender. Strain the soup saving the stock. Place the stock back into the pot. Thicken with the margarine and flour mixed together to make a roux. Dice the chicken up and add the chicken and vegetables back into the thickened mixture. Then add the cream and sherry. Simmer for 5 minutes then add peas and wild rice. Salt and Pepper to taste.

