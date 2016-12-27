Davenport family loses home to fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – A family of four lost their home to fire, according to the City of Davenport. Fire crews were called to a fire in the 1100 block of Warren St. around 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

When firefighters arrived, the homeowner and another resident were outside while heavy smoke spread through the inside of the home. The initial fire was put out, but due to the way the one-and-a-half story home was built, and due to high wind, the fire spread. It took seven hours for firefighters to finally put the fire out.

No one was hurt, but the home was destroyed.