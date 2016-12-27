Davenport family loses home to fire

By Published:
House Fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – A family of four lost their home to fire, according to the City of Davenport. Fire crews were called to a fire in the 1100 block of Warren St. around 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

When firefighters arrived, the homeowner and another resident were outside while heavy smoke spread through the inside of the home. The initial fire was put out, but due to the way the one-and-a-half story home was built, and due to high wind, the fire spread. It took seven hours for firefighters to finally put the fire out.

No one was hurt, but the home was destroyed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s