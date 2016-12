ARBOR VITAE, WISCONSIN (KWQC) – A 63-year-old East Moline, Illinois man has died in a snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin.

The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. Monday on a trail near Arbor Vitae. Investigators say the man struck a tree and died at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released because the coroner is still contacting family members.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Vilas County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.