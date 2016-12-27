“Hatchimals” toy is having issues working

(CNN) – The item at the top of many Christmas lists this year is reportedly not working.

Some parents say the “Hatchimals” their children received on Christmas morning did not hatch.

The toy is supposed to hatch from an egg when the child knocks, taps, or rubs on the shell after about 30 minutes of playtime.

The product was tough for many parents to find during the holiday season — with it selling out quickly in stores.

Parent company Spin Master is urging customers to contact them via direct message on Twitter, but tweets show it’s been difficult to get a response from the brand.

 

