Lykam to fill Iowa Senate District 45 seat

By Published: Updated:
**FILE** Shown in this Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2013, file photo is State Rep. Jim Lykam, D-Davenport, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
**FILE** Shown in this Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2013, file photo is State Rep. Jim Lykam, D-Davenport, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) – The results are in for Iowa’s Senate District 45.

The late Senator Joe Seng passed away in September.

Gov. Branstad announced they would hold a special election two days after Christmas.

Long-time State Rep. Jim Lykam will fill this position after getting 3,700 votes over Republican Mike Gonzalez.

To see the full results click on this linkhttp://www.scottcountyiowa.us/auditor/include-election-returns.php?folder=election_returns/2016/20161227_Sentate_District_45_Special_Election.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s