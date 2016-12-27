Lykam to fill Iowa Senate District 45 seat

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) – The results are in for Iowa’s Senate District 45.

The late Senator Joe Seng passed away in September.

Gov. Branstad announced they would hold a special election two days after Christmas.

Long-time State Rep. Jim Lykam will fill this position after getting 3,700 votes over Republican Mike Gonzalez.

To see the full results click on this link: http://www.scottcountyiowa.us/auditor/include-election-returns.php?folder=election_returns/2016/20161227_Sentate_District_45_Special_Election.