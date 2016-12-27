MetroLINK to offer late-night service on Saturday

Related Coverage Rock Island Honors MetroLink For Going Green

ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS -(KWQC) If you are planning to ring in the New Year, MetroLINK is offering a late-night service in the Illinois Quad Cities to help you get home safely. Service will include two buses operating a Route 10 Express between downtown Rock Island and Moline from 10:30 pm to 3:00 am. All fixed routes will operate regular schedule throughout the day. Riders can visit MetroLINK’s website for a map and schedule of New Year’s Eve service. You can also call (309) 788-3360 for more information. Metro’s fixed route bus service will not operate on Sunday, January 1, 2016, but will resume on Monday, January 2nd.