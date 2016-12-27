Most popular names given to babies born in the Quad Cities in 2016

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) – As 2016 comes to a close, one Quad City health system is putting together its annual list of most popular baby names. This year, the names Emma and Jackson topped the list of most popular names of babies born at Genesis hospitals. There were 14 girls named Emma and 23 boys named Jackson, Jaxson or Jaxon.

The top five names for girls born at Genesis birth centers were Emma (15), Olivia (13), Evelyn and Amelia (12 each) and Isabella (11). The top five names for boys this year were Jackson (23), Owen (15) and Benjamin, Lucas and William (12 each).

The influence of the World Champion Chicago Cubs was not notable, although there was one Wrigley (a girl) and one Rizzo (a boy) born at Genesis in 2016. Wrigley Field is the home field of the Chicago Cubs and Anthony Rizzo is the popular first baseman of the Cubs.

There were also several names that were not duplicated. Some of the less common names given to babies born at Genesis include Zimyah Nishae (girl); Ya Zier (boy); Tymarjay (boy); Aboubacar (boy); Aboulhaleek (boy) and Dajerminiq (girl).

More than 2,400 babies were born at Genesis birth centers in Davenport and Silvis in 2016.