Police: DC woman missing since Christmas found dead

WASHINGTON (AP) – Police say a Washington, D.C., woman missing since Christmas has been found dead.

Interim Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference Tuesday morning that 46-year-old Tricia McCauley was found dead in her car. Police have a suspect in custody. He says there were signs of trauma to McCauley’s body.

Newsham says McCauley was last seen alive on Sunday afternoon. Media outlets report that the yoga teacher missed a Christmas dinner with friends on Sunday and then missed a flight to visit family on Monday.

Newsham says the suspect was linked to her car after a theft at a CVS on Monday. He was arrested after McCauley’s car was spotted early Tuesday.

Newsham says police expect to identify the suspect Tuesday afternoon.