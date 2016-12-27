Two people hospitalized after head-on crash in Cedar County

MECHANICSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) – Two people were sent to the hospital after a head-on crash in Cedar County. The sheriff’s office says it happened on Highway 30 and Grant Ave. near Mechanicsville, Monday afternoon.

It happened when the driver of a 2007 Chevy Impala, a 24-year-old man from Marion, was passing another vehicle. That’s when the driver of an oncoming 2012 Sonic, a 69-year-old man from Stanwood, pulled off onto the shoulder to avoid a collision with the passing car, but they both still crashed.

Both drivers were taken to University Hospitals in Iowa City with injuries. They are expected to survive.

The accident is still being investigated by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.