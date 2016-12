Zucchini bites with feta cheese

2 ½ Cups Zucchini- course grated

1 teas salt

2 large eggs

½ cup flour – may need more

½ cup feta-crumbled

½ cup chopped parsley

½ cup chopped

2 T fresh dill –can use dry

Grate the zucchini with a box grater =then add all other ingredients. Then heat olive in skillet over a medium-hi heat. Make the mixture into small bites like pancakes- cook till brown on both sides. Place on a napkin till grease is drained and serve .