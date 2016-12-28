Christmas tree removal across the QCA

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) – The end of the holiday season means throwing away wrapping paper and ribbon, as well as taking down decorations. Some are simple to wrap up and store away, but how to properly remove live or artificial Christmas trees can be a little bit more complicated.

Some cities offer tree removal services, but the dates can vary. Here are a few dates and methods for tree disposal in cities across the QCA.

Bettendorf and Rock Island – Residents can put their tree out on their regular garbage day beginning Dec. 27- Jan. 7.

Davenport – Residents can put the tree out by their regular waste until Jan. 13.

Moline – Tree removal is a little bit later than others. Residents can put their tree by their regular garbage from Jan. 4-15.

Galesburg – The City of Galesburg, Lowe’s, and Waste Management sponsor a Christmas tree drop-off from Dec. 26 – Jan. 5th. These trees will be composted. Residents can also place their Christmas trees curbside, but those trees will be landfilled.

For information on your specific city, call the the Public Works Department.