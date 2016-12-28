Davenport fire crews called to dryer fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Fire crews were called to the scene of a dryer fire Wednesday morning, December 28, 2016. The fire happened at the home located at 1529 Esplanade Ave.

Officials tell us there was smoke and fire damage, but no one was injured.

According to statistics compiled by the U.S. Fire Administration, 2,900 home clothes dryer fires are reported each year and cause an estimated five deaths, 100 injuries, and $35 million in property loss. It’s reported that the leading cause of home clothes dryer fires is failure to clean them

The USFA says more home clothes dryer fires occur in the fall and winter months, peaking in January.

Cleaning your dryer’s lint screen after every use is important to preventing a dryer fire, but officials say it is also crucial for homeowners to regularly inspect and clean out the dryer duct and vent.

More information can be found here: Topical Fire Report Series Volume 13, Issue 7 / August 2012