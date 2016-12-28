Democrats and Republicans scramble to fill Lykam’s seat

Davenport, IA (KWQC) After State Rep Jim Lykam won the December 27th, Special Election filling, the late Dr. Joe Seng’s seat, Lykam says he’s resigning from his seat in the house at the start of the New Year, Monday, January 2nd. That will start the process for another special election. Democrats and Republicans are scrambling to get the ball rolling on the next special election.

Lykam spoke at the Democratic Nomination convention in Davenport in November

“I’ve known Joe way before my political career just a super guy. you don’t replace a Dr. Joe Seng, I just hope to carry on his legacy,” Lykam said.

But the focus shifts now to find his successor.

“We’re happy to have won the election of the senate district and senator Lykam will be good in the senate and we’ll find a worthy successor for his house seat,” said Scott County Democratic Chairman, Thom Hart.

Judy Davidson, is the chair for the Scott County Republican Party. She says her party needs to set a date for its nomination convention. Democrats are doing the same.

“We’ll get together in 10 days or 2 weeks and select a nominee and the governor will set the election once there’s a vacancy,” said Hart

And with that vacancy coming at the start of the new year…

“Well you have elections when there are vacancies, and of course you know that can happen anytime of the year.>

Voters could will be back at the polls in just weeks.