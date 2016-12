ARBOR VITAE, Wis. (AP/KWQC) – A 63-year-old East Moline man has died in a snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin.

The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 on a trail near Arbor Vitae. Investigators say the man struck a tree. He died at the scene.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office in Eagle River, Wisc. released the name of the victim, identified as David Orme of East Moline.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Vilas County authorities are still investigating.