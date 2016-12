HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) — The Sheriff’s Office is looking for help to solve an early morning burglary that took place at Butch’s River Rock Café in Oakland Mills, Iowa.

Officials got the call around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. They say a small amount of cash was taken from the business.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.