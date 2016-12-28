Henry County Sheriff looks for pellet gun vandal

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) — Sheriff’s officials say someone went on an overnight shooting spree and they are looking for help to find the culprit.

On a post to their Facebook page, sheriff’s officials say the crimes took place sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2016. They say it looks like someone used a pellet gun to shoot out windows in several houses located in the the Sunny Hill sub division in Orion Ill. .

There are no reports on the amount of damage or if anyone was injured. No description of a suspect was provided, but officials are asking anyone who may have seen a suspicious vehicle with a loud muffler to notify the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 309-937-3911 or the Henry County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-227-2324.