Multiple pets die in Burlington house fire

BURLINGTON, IA- Two dogs and a cat died in a house fire just after noon on Wednesday in Burlington. The Burlington Fire Department was called to 1208 Doemland Street for a back porch that was on fire. Firefighters arrived on scene within 5 minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the single family home. Police officers, already on the scene, had confirmed that everyone was out of the home. Doemland Street is a narrow dead end street and firefighters experienced some difficulty in getting fire equipment down to the scene. Water pressure was also an issue due to the

Doemland Street is a narrow dead end street and firefighters experienced some difficulty in getting fire equipment down to the scene. Water pressure was also an issue due to the dead-end water main. Burlington Waterworks was able to temporarily boost the water pressure to that area.

The two story single family home, owned by Leonard Lock, was occupied by Mathew & Kailea Lock and their 3 children. The five occupants were able to escape without injuries. Damages are estimated at $30,000 to the structure and $7,000 to contents. The home is considered a total loss. There is no insurance. There were no working smoke detectors. One dog and one cat perished in the fire and a second dog died later at a local animal clinic.

The origin of the fire is located in the area of an operating wood burning stove and is most likely caused by ordinary combustibles being too close. The fire is considered accidental.

Ten on-duty Burlington firefighters responded to the call and were assisted by six West Burlington firefighters responding on automatic aid. Nine Burlington firefighters were called in off-duty. Superior Ambulance was called to assist with firefighter rehab. The Red Cross was on scene to assist the residents. Firefighters remained on the scene until 4:25 PM. There were no injuries.