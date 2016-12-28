New Illinois bike law gives cyclists the same rights as drivers

ROCK ISLAND, Il. (KWQC)- Donnie Miller has been an avid cyclist for over 40 years, but during that time frame he’s had a few close calls.

“I’ve been hit by three cars in my lifetime, but more importantly I go to funerals for friends of mine that have been killed.”

For the last 12 years Miller has pushed for bike safety for all riders in the Quad Cities as a safety consultant for Ride Illinois. Currently, in both Iowa and Illinois bicyclists are considered vehicles and must abide by the same laws as cars. However, starting January 1, lawmakers hope a new law taking effect in Illinois will help clarify those guidelines and increase cyclist and motorist safety. House Bill 5912 amends the state’s vehicle code, and will assign the same-right-of-way privileges to cyclists that car drivers have. The law is also known as “Dennis’s Law” which came after a judge’s ruling on a 2015 fatal accident involving a man from Hampshire, Illinois. While many bike activists are in favor of this new law, some said it poses increased safety concerns. Rock Island resident, Katie Calleja, believes the new ruling puts cyclists at an even bigger risk.

“Vehicles are in the road, now if a bike is in the road with a vehicle it’s going to be more of a cause for accidents,” said Calleja. “It’s a ridiculous law at that because vehicles are faster than bikes so they will just be in the way.”

The new law will take effect January 1. For more information on the bill visit the Illinois General Assembly website.