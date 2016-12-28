River Music Experience keeping Ellis Kell’s legacy alive

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – The recent passing of local music legend Ellis Kell is bringing up the question, how will the River Music Experience (RME) carry on?

Kell was in charge of outreach for the non-profit.

Director of Entertainment for the RME, Kate Dale says the focus now is keeping Kell’s legacy and his music programs alive.

“We know in some way, shape or form he’s watching down and he’s proud of all these kids for sure,” Dale said.

This week, young musicians between the age of eight and 18 are getting a feel for the music as they take part in the “Winter Blues” program at the RME.

“It’s wonderful to hear the kids as they develop each day,” Dale said.

Winter Blues is a workshop that runs from Dec. 26 to Dec. 30 that Ellis Kell developed several years ago.

“It’s been a very emotional week for all of us, students included,” Dale said. “I think that, you know Ellis’ finger prints are all over this building and they’re all over this camp, this was his dream to do this workshop when he started here.”

Dale says even with a big piece of the program missing this year, the non-profit isn’t going anywhere.

“He’s the “Godfather” of the RME, we miss him a lot,” she said. “I think now more than ever we’re going to continue the tradition for him and make sure that it stays alive.”

Rock Island native, Collin Keemle is now a musician in Nashville. He is also a former student of several RME programs including Winter Blues.

“Ellis was one of my musical heroes growing up and he really embodied and personified blues and music you like he just was music and that was he was so special,” Keemle said.

He says that’s why he’s back to help the next generation find its love for music, just like Kell did for him.

“I think pretty much anybody around here will tell you that Ellis was the reason, you know that the music has been in the youth like it has,” Keemle said.

Keemle believes the future of the RME is looking bright, after seeing the impact Kell has had on the community firsthand.

“I think the best days are definitely lying ahead for the RME, but it will always be missing something definitely,” he said.

Winter Blues wraps up on Friday, Dec. 30 with a special “Blues Jam” event in the Redstone Room starting at 6 p.m. Students will get the chance show their parents all they learned throughout the week.

The RME is also hosting a benefit concert for Ellis Kell’s family on Jan. 21. Organizers say the “Peace, Love, and Joy of Music: Ellis Kell Family Benefit Concert” will take place in the Great Hall of the River Center from 5-11 pm. All proceeds will go to the Kell family.

For more information, visit the concert’s event page on Facebook.