Two Rockford teens dead in separate overnight shootings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (KWQC) — Two teenagers were shot and killed about two hours apart overnight.

The first happened on the west side of town around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2016. Officials tell us a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed. A woman was also shot, but she is expected to survive. Police say they drove themselves to the hospital, where the teenage boy was pronounced dead.

About two hours later, Winnebago County Sheriff’s officers responded to a domestic call about 15 away minutes from the first shooting. There, they found a 16-year-old girl had been shot and killed. Her grandmother had also been shot.

Deputies shot a man on scene who they believe to be the gunman. He’s now in the hospital, but there was no word on his condition at the time of this report.

At this time, police aren’t saying if the two incidents are related.