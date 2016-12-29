Bomb type device explodes in Morrison family’s mailbox

Morrison, Ill (KWQC)- Authorities are investigating an explosion inside of an attached mailbox at a home in Morrison, Illinois.

According to Christina Attig Wetzell, who lives in the home, she heard an explosion around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, but thought it was some sort of firework.

Later that morning, after waking up, she noticed a hole in the wall near her door.

After walking outside, she found her mailbox was obliterated and parts of her home and porch damaged due to some sort of explosion.

She believes it started in her mailbox. She called the Morrison Police Department and officers are currently investigating. They did not return calls from KWQC late this afternoon for information.

Attig Wetzel says authorities have sent remnants of the mailbox away to test to see what sort of explosive device was used.

No one was hurt.